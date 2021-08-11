Detroit police seek tips in gas station double shooting Tuesday

The Detroit News

A video of a Detroit gas station shooting Tuesday that killed one person and injured another was released by Detroit police Tuesday night.

Authorities hope to spur tips about the gunman who is seen in the tape at about 4:15 p.m. driving into the gas station on the 23600 block of Grand River, swinging the car around an island with pumps and taking aim between pumps. A 19-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured, police said.

The suspect fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with an invalid license plate and headed southeast on Grand River.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to call 911.