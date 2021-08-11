Detroit urges public to use masks indoors to stem spread of COVID-19 variant

Detroit — The Detroit Health Department on Wednesday issued a recommendation that everyone, including those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, wear masks indoors to mitigate spread of the Delta variant.

In the last seven days, Detroit's level of transmission has increased from moderate to substantial, the health department said, noting the risk level has increased to 57.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from 33.5 cases per 100,000 people a week prior. There has also been a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health officials said.

The city's call for masks to be worn indoors follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The board of the Detroit Public Schools Community District approved a fall return plan Tuesday that requires staff and students to wear masks while indoors as well as weekly testing for the virus for employees.

About 41% of Detroiters ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. In comparison to nearly 60% of the state, 66% of outer-Wayne County, 58% of Macomb County, 68% of Washtenaw County and 69% of Oakland County.

“We are encouraging Detroiters to mask up indoors out of an abundance of caution,” Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said in a press release Wednesday. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Gather outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.”

As of Monday, the city has had 52,562 cases resulting in 2,301 deaths from the virus since March 2020.

Free drive-through COVID-19 tests are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard. The testing is being offered to Detroiters and residents of Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. No appointment is needed.

Residents can also schedule vaccination appointments on mobile devices directly from the city's health department website at www.detroitmi.gov/health.

"These vaccines remain the best tool we have to protect against COVID-19," Fair said. "I am asking all Detroiters to step up as they have done throughout this pandemic, and visit our website to get the facts about these life-saving vaccines."

