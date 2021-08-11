DMC places restrictions on hospital visitors

Detroit — The Detroit Medical Center is implementing changes to its visitor policy effective immediately.

Patients at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital will be allowed one support person to visit per day.

The visitation policy at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan has not changed.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors must be 12 or older.

As patients and visitors enter the hospital, they will be asked screening questions, have their temperatures taken, are required to wear a face mask, will be asked to sanitize their hands and must observe social distancing, the hospital said

Visitors are not allowed for those hospitalized who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

Exceptions to the policy will be handled by the direct care team.

Many hospital systems had eased visitor restrictions in May, when COVID-19 cases were falling as vaccinations increased. Now, as cases again start to increase amid spread of the delta variant, restrictions, especially indoors, are being reinstated.