SMART names new general manager

The public transportation provider for southeast Michigan named a new general manager on Wednesday.

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, announced Dwight Ferrell will take over as general manager on Sep. 20. The role opened last year when John Hertel resigned from the position after accusations of missing company resources led the Board of Directors to terminate his contract on March 10, 2020.

Ferrell has nearly 40 years of experience in the transportation industry, most recently serving as CEO of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority in Cincinnati, according to a company press release.

He has also worked for public transit companies in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

“We are pleased to have found someone of Dwight Ferrell’s caliber to lead the Authority as we transition out of the pandemic and determine how to best meet the needs of the region and create a system for the future,” Khalil Rahal, chairman of the SMART Board of Directors, said in a statement.

SMART's Deputy General Manager Robert Cramer led the company through the pandemic and will remain in his position, according to SMART.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead SMART as its next general manager and eagerly await working with the staff and talking with riders and other stakeholders to learn more about how SMART can continue to meet their evolving needs,” Ferrell said.

His tasks will include planning how to use federal relief funds the company received during the pandemic. Some of those dollars have already been used for bus improvements.

"SMART has a great opportunity to reinvest in transit tools and technology that ensures we are positioned to deliver the best possible service to our community," he added.

Ferrell will oversee more than 800 employees and a $200 million operating and capital budget.

SMART has operated in the metro Detroit area since 1967.