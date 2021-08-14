Juvenile charged in shootings near Detroit youth football game

The Detroit News

A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with the nonfatal shootings of three teens Sunday while members of a Detroit Police Athletic League football team played nearby.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth has charged the juvenile with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm, according to a news release from her office.

The 16-year-old allegedly fired a handgun into the crowd near McCabe Field at West Boston Boulevard and Otsego Street in Detroit, wounding a 14-year-old male and two 15-year-old males, all of Detroit.

Police said an argument between two groups sparked the violence. The victims were not involved in the football game, but were standing nearby.

The 16-year-old is not being charged as an adult defendant; he has been adult designated, according to the news release.

If a juvenile is convicted, an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing them as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated.

Referee Daniel McGuire set a $50,000/10% bond at a preliminary hearing Saturday at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

The next court date is 10:30 a.m. Monday before Judge Edward J. Joseph.