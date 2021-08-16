Whitmer proposes $75M to hire more cops, get illegal guns off the streets

Detroit — With crime up across the state, mirroring national trends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced a $75 million three-pronged program that aims to reduce violence by using emergency COVID-19 funds.

The proposal, which is subject to legislative approval, would utilize money from the American Rescue Plan to invest in police departments to hire and keep officers; get illegal guns off the street; and provide education and job training.

“We are working together to address the crime increases we’ve seen across the state and across the country,” Whitmer said at a press conference Monday at the Farwell Activity Center on Detroit’s east side.

Whitmer said crime statewide increased by 12% last year.

“People are scared,” she said. “No one should feel unsafe.”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed by Biden in March, claims it will "change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate relief for American workers. The plan will build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery and immediately

reduce child poverty."

The plan distributes $1.9 trillion in emergency funds, including nearly $122 billion for local and state educational agencies.

The educational agencies "may use these funds, consistent with Federal civil rights laws, for a range of evidence-based strategies that increase public safety for young people," according to a U.S. Dept. of Education bulletin, "How American Rescue Plan Funds Can Prevent and Respond to Crime and Promote Public Safety," which was released in June.

"Young people — especially Black and Brown young people — are disproportionately injured and killed in acts of violence; gun violence, in particular, has risen since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic began," the bulletin said.

"Investing in violence prevention and intervention strategies is particularly important given that so many students and their families have experienced trauma — whether through the death of a loved one, hunger, loss of income, homelessness, social isolation, or other stressors — over the course of the pandemic," the bulletin said.

Interim Detroit Police Chief James White told the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners Thursday that homicides this year were up 10% over 2020, while nonfatal shootings were up 7%; sexual assaults up 26%; aggravated assaults up 14%. and overall violent crime up 9%.

