Driver accused of hitting 4 people in southwest Detroit

Detroit police are seeking a driver accused of striking four people with a vehicle Wednesday on the city's southwest side.

Investigators said a fight between several people led to the incident at about 6 p.m. near 31st Street and Jackson.

All four victims, believed to be in their 20s, were hospitalized in temporary serious or stable condition Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities did not release a description of the vehicle or the driver, who is believed to be male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.