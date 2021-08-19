Ambassador Bridge to extend free toll passage to passenger vehicles

Detroit — The Ambassador Bridge is extending passage to and from Canada free from tolls to passenger vehicles, a program that started with essential workers last year.

The announcement comes after the Canadian border opened to fully vaccinated, non-essential, non-commercial vehicles Aug. 9.

The Ambassador Bridge eliminated the cost of tolls May 21, 2020, for essential workers crossing into the United States and Canada.

Matthew Moroun, chairman of the Ambassador Bridge said, “After more than a year of being separated from family, friends and loved ones, it’s critical that people have an opportunity to reconnect, and we are happy to help make that happen for the thousands of Canadians and Americans who have been apart for far too long,” said Matthew Moroun, chairman of the Ambassador Bridge.

The Ambassador Bridge and the Canadian Transit Company, a Moroun Family Company, says they have provided more than $5 million in free tolls for travelers to date.

The duration of this program is uncertain, the company says; updates will become available later.