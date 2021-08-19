Authorities investigating 6-month-old's death on Detroit's east side

Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby on Detroit's east side, officials said.

Detroit police were called at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 18000 block of Fenelon near Nevada Avenue between Mound and Ryan, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the child's mother placed the baby in the bed with her. She woke up, found the infant was unresponsive and called 911.

Officials said medics took the baby to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

They also said at this time investigators found no signs of trauma or foul play. However, Child Protective Services is investigating and an autopsy to be conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

