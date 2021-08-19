E. coli levels prompt Belle Isle Park beach closure

The beach at Detroit's Belle Isle Park was closed after elevated bacteria levels were found, city officials said Thursday.

The closure was announced on the state park's Facebook page.

The Detroit Health Department said on Twitter that recent samplings there "have shown levels of E. coli that are above safe swimming levels."

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy website, samples taken Aug. 9 had an average level exceeding state water quality standards for full body contact.

The state's Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the 982-acre island, closed Belle Isle and posted signs advising visitors not to swim, Detroit officials said.

"The beach will remain closed until sample results show safe E. coli levels," the health department said.

It follows a cluster of other beach closures last month across Michigan after storms dumped heavy rain.