1 dead, 2 hurt in east Detroit drive-by shooting, police say

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a triple shooting Friday on the city's east side that left one person dead.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Hayes and East State Fair.

The victims, all males, were traveling north on Hayes when someone in a 2014 or 2015 gray Chrysler 300 fired shots at their vehicle, striking them, the police department said in a statement.

One of the victims died from his injuries. His age was not available.

The two others, believed to be in their 20s, were hospitalized in critical and stable condition, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities have surveillance footage of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.