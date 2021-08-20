Police seek ex-worker in gun incident at Detroit business

A man is wanted in connection with gunfire at his former workplace Friday on Detroit's east side.

The ex-employee went into the ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Detroit in the 8600 block of Mount Elliott at about 7 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

He started arguing with a staffer and produced a gun; a struggle ensued and it went off, striking him, police reported.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was treated at the scene for a graze wound and released.

Police believe the suspect, identified as Michael Watkins, 59, left in a silver four-door 1994 BMW with the license plate number DRJ9453.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.