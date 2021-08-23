Detroit man in custody after police bust finds cocaine, heroin, guns

Detroit — A Detroit man is in custody after the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warren on the suspected dealer on Aug. 19, police say.

Detectives seized over 300 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 8.8 grams of psilocybin, a large quantity of unidentified pills, $9,310 in cash and 8 guns, according to the Michigan State Police.

The suspected dealer is a 49-year-old man and a convicted felon. MNET was assisted by Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team as well as the Downriver SWAT Team.

This investigation is ongoing and MSP is currently awaiting a prosecutor review of the case for charges.