Detroit making strong pandemic recovery, UM economic forecasters say

Detroit is experiencing a strong rebound from the pandemic-induced economic downturn last year, according to a University of Michigan economic forecast released Monday that shows unemployment is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The city's unemployment rate hit above 38% in May 2020 when state officials ordered most nonessential businesses to close to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the initial pandemic months. The unemployment rate averaged 22% last year.

It has dropped dramatically, economists said. Detroit's unemployment rate was 9.9% in the first six months of 2021 and 8.5% in June. They predicted it will decline to 6.9% by 2026.

The city commissioned the economic review from UM. In a Monday press release from Mayor Mike Duggan's office, officials noted large development projects including the Stellantis' Mack Avenue plant expansion, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and the new Amazon distribution center are helping with the recovery.

Roughly 3,000 Detroiters have been hired to work at the Mack Avenue and other nearby Stellantis facilities, said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Duggan's group executive for jobs, the economy and Detroit at Work.

"The mayor has a clear strategy, which is to attract major employers that will put Detroiters to work and this study reflects some of our initial success in those efforts,” Sherard-Freeman said of Duggan, who is seeking a third term as mayor in November.

Economists predicted continued good news for employment in Detroit, forecasting employment in blue-collar industries to grow to nearly 25% above pre-pandemic levels by 2026.

But they acknowledged a sticky challenge for economic recovery — wages. The city needs to increase the ability of working city residents to earn enough to support their families, Duggan's office said in the release.

