Duggan names James White as Detroit's 43rd police chief

Detroit — After heading the Detroit Police Department on an interim basis for more than two months, James White was named Monday as the city's 43rd police chief.

White, a 24-year Detroit police veteran, served as assistant chief from 2012 until August 2020, when he left to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. White, who also is a licensed mental health counselor, started as interim chief on June 1.

"Today's announcement is probably the worst-kept secret in town," Mayor Mike Duggan said at a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

"I think anybody in the city who has watched the way James White has handled himself in the last two months feels really good about the direction the Detroit Police Department is headed," Duggan said.

White said he was "humbled" by the announcement, and vowed to work to drive down crime and continue to work with community leaders.

"Two things can be true at the same time: You can hold officers accountable, and you can support policing," White said. "I want you to know I'm going to support these officers, but I'll continue to require that there's a drive toward excellent policing."

Duggan will next send his choice to the Detroit City Council, which has 30 days to approve White; if they don't disapprove him, he automatically takes the seat. The Council currently is on recess.

Councilman Roy McCallister, a former Detroit police officer, said White is the right choice.

"Welcome back," he said to the new . "It's important to have someone who's come up through the ranks that the people know, the people love, and the people understand."

White has had to field numerous tragedies and controversies during his brief term as interim chief, including a viral video of a police officer punching a man in Greektown, an officer accused of sexual assault, and multiple shootings, including an incident last month at a candlelight vigil that left six people wounded.

Days after he took over as interim chief, White and Duggan announced a plan to quell crime and rowdyism that included shutting down businesses that allowed illegal activity in or around their establishments.

Since then, White has ordered the shuttering of at least four businesses, including a southwest Detroit bar that was the site of a 4 a.m. Aug. 17 quadruple shooting.

White said there's been a 20% overall reduction in homicides and nonfatal shootings since he assumed interim command of the police department, adding: "We're not patting ourselves on the back, but we're on the right track."

During his time as interim chief, White said officers have responded to nearly 70,000 911 calls, including 2,200 calls involving people with mental illness. He said officers recovered 1,900 firearms, and made 1,500 gun-related arrests.

The focus on mental health is important, said eastside resident Phillip Sample, 45.

"You need someone who understands community engagement and justice, and he's definitely got that, especially with his perspective on mental health, and the root causes of crime," Sample said.

After Craig retired, the police board fielded 50 applicants, although 20 of them were disqualified because they didn't properly complete the application.

After board members interviewed the remaining applicants, they sent a list of three names to the mayor: White, Robert Dunlap, chief of jails for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox.

"All of the candidates were outstanding," said The Rev. Jim Holly, chairman of the police board. "All the police commissioners are very satisfied with (White.)"

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP, praised White's selection.

"Chief White comes at a time when policing is under scrutiny," he said. "We can have safety and security at the same time . . . that's one of the things I love about James White: he ha sa background in mental health; he's demonstrated himself to be transparent. That's how you build trust."

A City Charter revision adopted in 2012 requires the Board of Police Commissioners to "conduct a professional search with a reputable and qualified executive search firm or other equally qualified entity to identify candidates for Chief of Police."

The board in May awarded a $69,000 contract to Troy-based T.J. Adams and Associates, to conduct a nationwide search to replace outgoing chief James Craig, who retired in May and is expected to announce that he will run as a Republican to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.

Craig served as chief for 7 years, 10 months — the second-longest tenure since the 1974 City Charter mandated the police department be headed by a uniformed chief instead of a civilian police commissioner, which had been the system since 1901.

The second chief under the new system, William Hart, served the longest, 14 years and 5 months, before resigning after he was convicted of embezzlement.

