New Detroit officer suspended after report of fighting within hours of graduation

A probationary Detroit policeman has been suspended after he was involved in a fight within hours of graduating with other new officers, city officials said Monday.

The incident happened outside a bar in Greektown early Saturday, the police department said in a statement.

The officer, who has not been identified, was off-duty, officials said.

On Friday, he was among the 23 members in the department's graduating Class 2021-H who celebrated a ceremony at Campus Martius, representatives confirmed.

Fox 2 reported Monday the station had obtained cellphone video that appeared to show the officer punching another man before fellow officers stepped in.

The department immediately launched an internal investigation after the incident was reported, according to the statement.

The probationary officer has been "relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation," the department said. "No further details will be released at this time."

In a statement Monday, police Chief James White said he was "extremely disappointed in the behavior and actions of this probationary officer. His conduct does not represent the hardworking men and women of this department.”

News of the suspension came weeks after another police officer captured on video punching a man in Greektown was suspended during an internal investigation.

Last week, a lieutenant was arraigned on sexual assault charges and suspended from the force.