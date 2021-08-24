Duggan appoints Hassan Beydoun as senior advisor, counsel

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday that he has appointed Hassan Beydoun as his senior advisor and counsel.

For the last eight years, Beydoun has served as general counsel at the Michigan House of Representatives. In his new role, he will advise and represent Duggan as an advocate in Lansing for legislation.

Beydoun, who will begin his new role Sept. 20, fills the position vacated by Eli Savit, who was elected Washtenaw County prosecutor in November.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve my childhood city in this capacity and thank the mayor for his confidence in me,” said Beydoun, who was born and raised in Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood.

He earned a bachelor's in philosophy from Wayne State University, graduated with honors from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2012, and served as an attorney with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office until 2013 before he joined the House staff.

During his time at the state House, Beydoun was instrumental in the passage of auto no-fault reform legislation and the expansion of eligibility for criminal expungement. He also previously worked on legislation relating to the Grand Bargain and creating Detroit's Financial Review Commission that set the stage for the city’s exit from bankruptcy and state financial oversight. Beydoun has also served as a member of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission since 2016.

“Hassan brings to our team, not just a brilliant legal mind, but also extensive legislative experience and relationships in Lansing,” Duggan said in a press release. “That experience, along with his own personal commitment to removing barriers to opportunity, will serve Detroiters well. We are thrilled to have Hassan join the administration.”

In addition to providing legal counsel to five House speakers, Beydoun has served as the lead attorney and advisor for the House Judiciary, Criminal Justice and Oversight Committees, as well as several special committees and investigations, including inquiries into the Flint water crisis and the Larry Nassar scandal.

While he's focused on ensuring the city's progress under Duggan, he says it starts "with an accurate census count."

"I'd also like to address policy obstacles like car insurance costs and criminal records to help more Detroiters improve their financial situation,” Beydoun stated in the release. “As the son of an immigrant that called Detroit home, I know many of these obstacles first-hand and look forward to supporting Mayor Duggan’s strategies for eliminating them.”

