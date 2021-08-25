Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run on Outer Drive in Detroit

Detroit police are seeking a driver accused in a hit-and-run last week on the city’s east side that left a bicyclist dead.

The victim was riding his motorized bicycle west on East Outer Drive near Gunston around 12:36 a.m. Aug. 19 when a SUV struck him, investigators said.

The driver fled west on Outer Drive in what authorities believe is an orange 2014 Dodge Journey. It was captured on surveillance footage near the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.