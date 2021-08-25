FBI raids Detroit's city hall and council members' homes in corruption probe

Detroit — FBI agents were executing search warrants at the homes of Detroit City Council members Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson and at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Wednesday morning, the latest escalation of a federal corruption investigation that has already led to charges against Councilman André Spivey.

The exact focus of the investigation and what led investigators to mount the raids Wednesday were unclear. No criminal charges have been filed and search warrant documents remained sealed in court.

The raids Wednesday represent the largest federal investigation into City Hall corruption in the eight years since former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted of racketeering conspiracy charges and sentenced to 28 years in federal prison. President Donald Trump commuted the sentence in January.

The searches come three weeks after Spivey was arraigned in federal court on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery over claims he accepted more than $35,000 to be "influenced and rewarded" for votes.

Ayers, 39, is seeking a second, four-year term as an at-large council member in the Nov. 2 general election and faces three other candidates for two at-large seats. Benson, 51, was unopposed in this month's primary and advanced to the general election. He is seeking a third term representing northeast Detroit in District 3.

Benson and Ayers did not immediately return calls from The News seeking comment.

Ayers was seen outside her home Wednesday, but a Detroit News reporter was stopped by police as she tried to approach the councilwoman.

At Ayers’ west side home, federal agents searched through vehicles and boxes alongside the colonial home. Ayers was seen wearing a burgundy jumpsuit Wednesday morning as she spoke with a small group of family on the sidewalk before fleeing inside the home.

By 11 a.m., a handful of unmarked police vehicles remained outside the house. Half of the street was blocked off from traffic and most surrounding neighbors told The News that there unaware before Wednesday that Ayers lived on the block.

Neighbor Latisha Hardwick has lived on the street for 13 years and said she’s never met Ayers but recognized her photo.

“This is surprising,” said Hardwick, 42. “The newest thing that happened in this neighborhood was that they recently put up a gate in front of an already existing gate.”

Outside Benson's house in Detroit, a large black SUV was parked in the driveway and a Michigan State Police car remained in the street as a group of agents gathered near the front porch. Some of the agents were wearing gloves. When a Detroit News reporter arrived, they all went into the house.

At one point, a group of four neighbors came outside to watch the raid as a helicopter flew over Benson's home.

A state police cruiser left Benson's home just before 11 a.m. Authorities left Benson's home with rolling black carts and it appeared they also removed paper bags containing documents.

The councilman's neighbors said they were surprised to learn about the raid on Benson’s home located at the corner of Kelly Road and Eastburn Street on Detroit’s east side and a stone’s throw from the suburb of Harper Woods.

“I’m shocked,” said Merlin Sargent, 61, whose lived in the neighborhood since 2015. “In my opinion, when you see the FBI, they’ve already been investigating you and they raid your house looking for the evidence now. That’s how I look at it.”

She said she's been a supporter of Benson and his work for the city.

“He’s done so much for the community," she said. "As a matter of fact, I voted for him.”

Sargent said she wasn’t familiar with Ayers and didn’t know much about her. She also said as a Detroiter, she’s tired of hearing stories about corrupt politicians in the city.

“When we got rid of Kwame, I thought that was the end of it. But every time you look around there’s someone else. There was Gabe Leland. There was Spivey, which surprised me, too.”

"I’m really perplexed right now.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan declined to comment Wednesday on the searches at the council members' homes and City Hall through his spokesman John Roach.

Ayers, a former hospitality worker, has been an at-large council member for the past six years and serves as chair of the council's Budget, Finance and Audit committee and vice chair of its Public Health and Safety committee.

Before joining the council, Ayers worked as a mortgage banker at Quicken Loans and at MGM Grand Casino. There, she became the youngest member of the UNITEHERE! Local 24 contract bargaining team and worked as a teacher at an alternative education center for the Detroit school district.

In 2015, Ayers was appointed to finish the at-large term of Saunteel Jenkins who stepped down for a position with a Detroit-based nonprofit. Ayers was elected to a full term in 2017.

Benson, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and former small business manager for Midtown Detroit Inc., first took office in January 2014.

While on council, the longtime resident of the city's Osborn community, has been an advocate for sustainability and the city's municipal airport. He has close to two decades of experience in community development and served the Coast Guard for 24 years.

In June 2014, Benson was arrested for drunken driving. Southfield police had discovered the councilman passed out behind the wheel of his car at a traffic light on the southbound Southfield service drive near Eight Mile. Benson previously told The News he was driving from the 50th wedding anniversary party of a former boss.

The councilman spent more than three days in jail, had his driver's license suspended for one year and paid close to $10,000 in fines following the incident.

He served his jail sentence in March 2015. He said he opted not to drive his city car afterward, in part, to earn back the trust of the residents of Detroit. The incident, he said in a 2018 interview, was "an embarassment" and "something I don't take lightly."

Since 2008, more than 100 politicians, union bosses, bureaucrats and police officers have been charged with corruption in Michigan's eastern district, including more than a dozen politicians and contractors in Macomb County.

"Clearly, there is a culture of corruption that doesn’t stop at the city line or the county line," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross Business School.

Karen Dumas, a communications strategist who served as chief of communications under former Detroit mayor Dave Bing, noted Wednesday that “politics is a dirty game” and “very few people come out of it with their hands clean.”

“That’s the reality in any place and at any level,” Dumas said. “These things have been happening for decades. This isn’t anything new. We shouldn’t pinpoint it just to Detroit. This is normalized in politics, unfortunately. It’s the power, it’s the ability to influence. Money and access, that’s the cycle of politics. That just goes to show you that not everybody is cut out to be in it.”

Dumas stressed that it would be disingenuous to speculate on guilt.

“It’s important for everyone to realize that this is just an investigation,” she added. “Hopefully everyone is as stand up as we hoped they would be and they’ll come out of this OK, both them and the city.

“If you look at a barrel of apples and one is bad, you are going to dig into that barrel. That doesn’t mean the rest are bad or rotten. They all could be great. It does prompt you to look closer at the bushel.”

In the Spivey case, federal authorities contend he and another unnamed official, identified in filings as "Public Official A," accepted bribes in exchange for votes on the Detroit City Council and in subcommittees from 2016 to 2020.

Specifically, the longtime city councilman and the member of his staff are accused of accepting more than $35,000 in bribe payments to be "influenced and rewarded" for votes on the council and in subcommittees "concerning an industry under review by the council," according to federal authorities.

The document notes the findings are "concerning an industry under review by the council" but few additional details have emerged since Spivey was charged with a crime.

Spivey's Detroit-based attorney, Elliott Hall, has said Spivey "did nothing in his official capacity as a city councilperson that they're claiming." Hall later noted Spivey was "only being charged with the $1,000, but that he and Public Official A collected together over $35,000."

Spivey, his lawyer added, has been "fully cooperating with the federal authorities for over a year."

Spivey was charged in late July in a criminal information, which means he waived his right to a grand jury indictment. The case was assigned to Judge Linda V. Parker, though no hearing date has been set.

If found guilty, Spivey could serve up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. attorney alleges that Spivey, 47, accepted a $1,000 cash bribe from an undercover law enforcement agent on Oct. 26, 2018.

Spivey is the second Detroit councilman this term accused of accepting bribes in favor of votes at the council table. This spring, Gabe Leland resigned from the council after pleading guilty to a state charge of misconduct in office and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' probation.

The 38-year-old Leland was accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 in cash and free car repairs from a Detroit businessman in exchange for his vote on a controversial land deal.

The state case came after Leland was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018 on bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery stemming from the allegations. The federal case against Leland was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

The Detroit council has long been mired in other public corruption cases.

In 2006, former Detroit councilman Alonzo "Lonnie" Bates was convicted of theft and bank fraud for placing "ghost employees" on his payroll. Bates was sentenced to 33 months in prison for taking $800,000 in bribes while he was a member of the Detroit School Board.

Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers and former Councilwoman Kay Everett also were convicted of taking bribes while in office.

Conyers pleaded guilty to corruption charges in 2010 and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for accepting money in exchange for her vote on a $1 billion sludge-hauling deal. At the time of her death in 2004, Everett was under indictment for taking a bribe from a city contractor, who flavored the deal with 17 pounds of sausage.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Bullotta was instrumental in prosecuting Kilpatrick and Macomb politicians in recent years, after securing the convictions of Bates and Conyers. Bullotta, who now works as a criminal defense lawyer in Detroit, wants to believe the dozens of corruption convictions in recent years would deter public officials from engaging in illegal behavior.

“But the current Detroit City Council investigation is a stark reminder that not every public official takes to heart the possibility of facing years, even decades, in federal prison,” Bullotta wrote in an email to The Detroit News. “Those officials seem forgetful of the recent past and doomed to repeat history.”

Former council President Charles Pugh resigned in 2013, months after leaving city hall amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

This month, Pugh was granted parole by the state’s parole board. He will be released from prison in December.

Staff Writers Charles E. Ramirez and Sarah Rahal contributed.