Police: Body found in clothing bin on Detroit's east side

Detroit — An unidentified male was found inside a clothing donation bin on Detroit's east side early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The clothing bin was located on the corner of E. Warren Avenue and Alter Road in front of the shuttered Saranda Coney Island Restaurant.

Officers on the scene reported signs of decomposition of the body and the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Individuals with any information are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.