Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
DETROIT

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old at Detroit gas station

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run at an east Detroit gas station this week that left a 4-year-old boy dead, police said.

The suspect turned himself into the Detroit Police 9th Precinct on Wednesday night, within hours of authorities releasing surveillance images on social media, representatives said.

Ambulance.

A warrant request is being forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. 

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Sunoco near Hoover and Seven Mile. 

Other details were not released.

View Comments