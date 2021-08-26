Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old at Detroit gas station

A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run at an east Detroit gas station this week that left a 4-year-old boy dead, police said.

The suspect turned himself into the Detroit Police 9th Precinct on Wednesday night, within hours of authorities releasing surveillance images on social media, representatives said.

A warrant request is being forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Sunoco near Hoover and Seven Mile.

Other details were not released.