Cop filmed in Greektown brawl hours after graduating quits

Detroit — A suspended police officer who was awaiting a termination hearing after he was filmed last week brawling in Greektown hours after graduation from the police academy has quit the force as police officials seek felony charges against him.

Mohamad Salameh was scheduled for an Aug. 31 hearing to determine whether he'd be fired after video of the Aug. 20 brawl surfaced. Hours earlier, Salameh was one of 23 officers from Class 2021-H who were sworn in during a graduation ceremony in Campus Martius downtown.

Detroit police officials said Friday they have re-submitted a warrant request to Wayne County Prosecutors seeking assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against Salameh, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police initially asked for charges last week, but prosecutors returned it Monday for more investigation, Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

Detroit police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said prosecutors asked investigators to identify someone in the video.

"They were able to make that identification, and the warrant request was re-submitted (Thursday) night," Harper said.

Because Salameh was a probationary police officer, he can be fired without going through the series of hearings and other steps that must be taken before terminating an officer who has completed the probationary period, which ends one year after graduating from the academy.

After the video surfaced, Detroit Police Chief James White said he would investigate, promising a resolution within seven days.

""I’m extremely disappointed in the behavior and actions of this probationary officer," White said in a statement. "His conduct does not represent the hardworking men and women of this department."

