Detroit double shooting leaves girl, 2, in critical condition, police say

A man and a 2-year-old girl were wounded Friday night in a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident was reported about 8 p.m. in the 15000 block of Littlefield, near Chalfonte, investigators reported. Details on the circumstances were not released.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the gunfire erupted after a fight between several people.

Both victims were privately conveyed to a hospital. The adult victim, identified as a 31-year-old, was listed in temporary serious condition Friday night, police said.

The 2-year-old was in critical condition.

Police believe two suspects could have been involved in the shooting but did not release additional information late Friday.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.