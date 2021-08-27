Detroit police ID suspect sought in weekend shooting that left man wounded

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting last weekend on the city’s east side that left one person seriously injured.

A man and a woman were driving from a gas station at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a driver following them, investigators said in a statement.

When they drove to a home in the 17000 block of Riopelle and the man exited the vehicle, the suspect opened fire, striking him, then sped off north, according to the release.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was hospitalized in serious condition, police reported Friday.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyron Harris, 28. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, driving a black Dodge Avenger with no license plate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.