Flash flood warning issued for parts of Oakland, Wayne

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning Friday afternoon for parts of Metro Detroit.

The warning, which covers southeastern Oakland County and northwestern Wayne County, is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, according to the agency. It expects rain to continue to fall at a rate of 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches an hour.

Meteorologists also expect an additional rainfall of up to 2 inches in those affected areas of Metro Detroit.

Flooding from the heavy rain has closed a couple of area freeways.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials Friday afternoon posted on Twitter that all lanes of the southbound Southfield Freeway are closed at Joy Road in Detroit due to flooding. Northbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Ford Road because of flooding under the Tireman Avenue bridge.

They also said both directions of the Lodge Freeway are closed at Evergreen in Oakland County due to flooding.

Flooding is also being reported on the westbound local lanes of Intestate 96 near Schaefer Road in Detroit, as well as the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 near Conner Avenue in Detroit. Westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Eight Mile Road.

Officials warn motorists not to drive through standing water. They expect the flooding to subside this afternoon.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has received some calls about flooded streets and sewer backups in basements, spokesperson Bryan Peckinpaugh said. The city's southeast neighborhoods, the Aviation Subdivision and Warrendale have been most affected.

The department sent crews out to clear storm drains before the rain began, Peckinpaugh said. It will have people working this evening and weekend to respond to flooding and backups.

"We hope to resolve those as quickly as possible," he said. "Once the rain stops the water should recede. It's likely we'll be working through the weekend on water basement complaints, depending on the volume of complaints we get."

Staff writer Carol Thompson contributed to this story.

