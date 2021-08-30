Detroit father charged after 5-year-old son shoots himself

A Detroit father has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of his five-year-old son after the boy got access to an unsecured gun, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

James Curtis Hill Jr., 53, is accused of having an unsecured handgun in his home in the 12900 block of Pelkey that his young son discovered. The boy shot himself in the right side of his head around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the prosecutor's office.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. No other details about the child's condition were released Monday.

Hill has been charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of felony firearm, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of heroin.

Hill is expected to be arraigned Monday after 1 p.m. in 36th District Court.