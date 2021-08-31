Detroit man charged in deadly hit-and-run involving 4-year-old

A 47-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal car crash that claimed the life of a young child in the city, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Abdull Kareem McKinnon of Detroit was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court in connection with the Aug. 25 incident at a gas station in the 11620 block of E. Seven Mile that killed 4-year-old Dylan Watts.

Police were dispatched to the scene in response to a report of a car crash. Prosecutors allege McKinnon ran over the child before fleeing the scene.

Firefighters transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, McKinnon allegedly turned himself in to police at the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department.

McKinnon is charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death, and one count of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.

He was given a $75,000 personal bond and ordered not to drive.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 23 in 36th District Court.