Police seek tips in May homicide on Detroit's east side

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Detroit Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify three suspects and a vehicle sought in connection with a homicide on the city's east side.

In surveillance footage released Tuesday, the suspects are seen getting out of a white Chevy Sonic on May 19 in the 4300 block of E. Seven Mile at Sunset.

The suspects then entered an auto shop and fired multiple shots at the 44-year-old male victim, fatally wounding him.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.