Detroit man charged in bomb hoax at Trump Las Vegas hotel

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a bomb hoax this week at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, an incident he said was meant as a message for the former president who had "messed up his life," police reported.

Records show Dandre Lundy, 44, was booked Tuesday in the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony charges, including communicating a bomb threat and making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lundy allegedly left a suitcase and duffel bag near a concierge station at the Trump International Hotel around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday then said: "Everybody needs to leave the building there is a bomb in here."

The 44-year-old, who was wearing an American flag hat, waved to security cameras before leaving in the same pink taxi he arrived in, the filing said.

Hotel security and employees evacuated the lobby and a restaurant. Minutes later, Lundy called in a bomb threat to a worker, police wrote. The caller ID listed his name.

A bomb squad checked the suitcase and bag he left and found no explosive materials.

Detectives tracked Lundy to a nearby Motel 6.

"While being detained, without any provocation from detectives, Lundy made an excited utterance of 'Can I get my suitcase back from Trump? I told them it's a bomb, no one got hurt, so there's no crime,'" according to the police report

Lundy told investigators he had flown from Michigan the day before and planned to "send Trump a message that he is a 'beast'" by leaving a suitcase with a rock, a $1 bill, a Bible and handwritten “scriptures” supporting his claim.

The man said he “believed Trump had messed up his life for the last three years,” police said.

Lundy appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The judge set his bail at $60,000 and gave prosecutors until Sept. 7 to file a criminal complaint.

Lundy remained jailed Wednesday night.

A deputy public defender who temporarily represented Lundy at the hearing did not immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press seeking comment on Lundy’s behalf.

