Man accused of stealing car, leading state police on chase across Detroit

A man suspected of stealing a car is in custody after leading state police on a chase on Detroit freeways and a crash Tuesday night, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 10:15 p.m. by a man who said he saw his stolen car, a Dodge Charger, traveling west on Interstate 94 near 8 Mile.

Troopers went to the area and located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 96 near Joy Road. They tried to stop the vehicle as it fled south on Livernois from I-96, but they lost sight of it.

Another state police unit located the vehicle and pursued it onto the eastbound Davison where the Charger struck a median pedestrian walkway and another car.

Officials said the suspect tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after troopers successfully deployed electric stun guns.

Trooper searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm pistol and $10,000 in cash.

Police said both the driver of the struck car and the suspect were examined by medical staff.

They said the suspect is being held while awaiting charges.

