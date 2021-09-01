Tow truck driver dies after colliding with a semi-tractor, 1 injured

Dearborn — A driver is dead after his tow truck collided with a semi-tractor trailer on Wyoming Ave. on Tuesday, police said.

The Lincoln Park resident, 55, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 67-year-old man from Detroit, was also ejected but was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries and is expected to recover.

“This is a tragic situation for our entire community, and we send out condolences to the families involved," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Initial investigation determined the tow truck was traveling east on the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Wyoming Ave, and failed to stop for a red traffic signal, colliding with the semi-tractor.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 48-year-old man from Ypsilanti, was not injured.