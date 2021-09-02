Detroit People Mover won't resume operations this week
The Detroit People Mover is delaying its relaunch date, officials announced Thursday.
The system was slated to return this week but recent heavy rainfall entering several stations through open-air platforms sparked the need for additional inspections, the Detroit Transportation Corporation said in a statement.
Service has been suspended on the 2.9-mile route in downtown Detroit since March 30, 2020, following the first cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
“It is definitely disappointing to miss this season for our riders, but DTC’s employees are still dedicated to moving forward with the technical tasks and staff re-training necessary to bring the system closer to operation,” DTC Interim General Manager Garry Bulluck said in a statement.
The company plans to update the timeframe for reopening after review and certification.
Officials previously announced that it would offer a free fare to riders after restarting operations.