Family, friends search for man, 67, missing since Friday from Detroit home

The Detroit News

Detroit police have issued a missing adult alert for a resident who was last seen Friday and has dementia, according to police.

Paul Bettendorf, 67, walks with a limp and was last seen wearing all-gray clothing, police said in a release Sunday night.

He was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday. He is missing from the 50 block of Alger.

According to his friend, Robert Previch, Bettendorf suffers from dementia.

"He's had some issues in the past," said Previch. Bettendorf has a home in Gibraltar but had traveled to a care home on Alger.

Previch and his wife, Janie, found a secure place for Bettendorf with 24-hour care. But now he's missing, the couple and Bettendorf's son, also named Paul, said.

Previch and his wife said they went to the Alger address to take him clean clothes and other items Saturday. "We talked to a caretaker at the home," Robert Previch said. The caretaker said he left Friday and "we haven't seen him since," Previch said.

They drove around all day Saturday looking for him in Detroit and finally filed a missing person report at the Detroit Police Department that same day.

Robert Previch said he's known Bettendorf for 28 years. He was a skilled trademan before retiring, Previch said.