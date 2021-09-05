Pedestrian who crossed I-94, went back for 'dropped item' critically injured by semi, police say

The Detroit News

One person was critically injured after crossing a freeway in Detroit early Sunday and then re-entering the westbound lanes,

Three people crossed Interstate 94 near Martin Street in Detroit at about 2:15 a.m., but after reaching the other side, one of the pedestrians turned around and entered westbound lanes again, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

"It is suspected they were looking for a dropped item," MSP tweeted.

A semitractor-trailer driver in the middle lane struck the person, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit by EMS.

Two male pedestrians left the scene before MSP troopers arrived, the tweet said.

"The two males did not stop at the crash scene," MSP said.

An investigation is ongoing.