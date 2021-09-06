Novi man fatally shot in 'targeted incident' on I-96 in Detroit, police say

The Detroit News

Police closed lanes of Interstate 96 in Detroit on Monday for an investigation into a fatal shooting of a driver.

Detroit police contacted dispatchers for Michigan State Police and said they had located while on patrol a vehicle with bullet holes on eastbound I-96 at M-39 at about 3:05 p.m.

The driver, a 25-year-old male from Novi, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

"It appears to be a targeted incident," MSP said.

A witness told police that gunshots were heard on the freeway. The witness saw the victim exit at Greenfield, police said.

Eastbound I-96 local lanes at the Southfield Freeway were closed, along with north- and southbound M-39 (Southfield) ramps. Troopers and Detroit police collected evidence from the scene and reopened the freeway.

Monday's shooting is the latest in a spate of incidents on other freeways this year, including on Interstates 94, 75 and 696, and the Lodge freeway.

In late August, MSP investigated a reported road-rage incident on the Lodge Freeway in Oakland County. Southfield police told MSP about a possible shooting at the eastbound I-696 exit ramp to Telegraph.

The acts have prompted Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The effort is named "Operation Brison" after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.