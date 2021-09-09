Detroit man, 71, gets 20 years for sex trafficking, drug distribution

A 71-year-old Detroit man convicted of sex trafficking, drug distribution and maintaining a drug house has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, a federal official said Thursday.

Richard Knider Jackson was convicted of the crimes in January 2020 after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court. The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning its verdict.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said Jackson was sentenced by a jury Thursday to 240 months in federal prison.

"This defendant treated his victims like a commodity," Mohsin said in a statement. "He targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit and fueled their drug addictions by providing them with heroin and crack cocaine.

"We hope that today’s sentence offers these victims a sense of justice and closure and also raises awareness that sex traffickers are exploiting victims in our communities."

According to authorities, investigators first learned about Jackson after a woman called 911 for help in 2016. Detroit police discovered she was being held in a home being used for human trafficking.

Jackson has previous convictions for drug charges, armed robbery, assault, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

