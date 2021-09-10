'Resolve and renewal' part of downtown remembrances for Sept. 11

Detroit — With a vow of "remembrance, resolve and renewal," faith leaders joined city, state and federal officials for a ceremony in downtown Detroit fo the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The service at the Renaissance Center along the Detroit River included invocations from Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron, Imam Hassan Al-Qazwini and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny.

More:Meet 42 Sept. 11 victims with ties to Michigan

The archbishop began with a prayer.

"As we commemorate this day Sept. 11, this time for remembrance, resolve and renewal," said Vigneron, "we remember those who were victims of terrorists on that terrible day, who died or who were injured."

Guest speakers included Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett, U.S. Attorney Samia S. Mohsin and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Mallett closed his remarks saying, "On behalf of all the men and women in the city of Detroit, on the behalf of Mayor Michael Duggan, on behalf of all the family members of the men and women who are in uniform here today, I promise you we will remember, we will observe, we will commemorate, we will not forget."

Bagpipes and drumming filled the air after officers and deputies placed ribbons on a memorial wreath. That was handed off to Homeland Security officers aboard one of the six patrol boats to be sent adrift in the river.

The commemoration concluded with a joint flyover of three helicopters courtesy of Homeland Security and six patrol boats on the Detroit River blasting their sirens to those who lost their lives 20 years ago.