Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves 1 woman dead, 2 men injured

A woman is dead and two men wounded after an early Friday morning shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 20500 block of Capitol Street near Interstate 96 and Evergreen, according to authorities.

Officials said at this time they can only confirm that a woman in her 30s is dead and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, are at a hospital in serious condition.

They said investigators are still working to determine what happened and identify the shooters.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez