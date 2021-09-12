Southwest Detroit residents seek answers hours after apparent explosion

Detroit — Southwest Detroit residents are upset because they have little information hours after an apparent explosion in their neighborhood followed by a strong odor of gasoline.

Residents said the explosion occurred between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dearborn and West Fort streets but they had smelled gasoline in the neighborhood for weeks before.

The apparent blast formed a mound about 10 feet tall on Dearborn Street, flooded it with what residents believe is gasoline, tilted utility poles and lifted the rear of a marijuana provisioning center.

Residents said they are used to loud noises and ground vibrations from factories in the neighborhood and passing trains, but they knew the explosion was something else.

"They tried to tell us it was a sinkhole, but this is lifted up, not down," said Victor Grenados, who lives on Dearborn Street. "We would like to know what is going on. There is a really heavy smell of gas and we don't have a lot of water pressure in our house."

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the incident is under investigation.

Dearborn and West Fort streets were blocked off Sunday afternoon and multiple Detroit DTE Energy trucks and Detroit police and fire vehicles were in the area.

Gary Buchannan, who lives on nearby Kaier Street, said the gasoline that flooded Dearborn Street "looked like lemonade" and the air "reeks like you stuck your head in a gas can."

Buchannan said his two children have asthma so they are staying with their grandparents and he is staying home to make sure everything is OK.

Candida Leon, who lives on Deaborn Street, said the smell is making her nauseous and giving her a headache and she is worried because she has lung problems.

"Nobody has been informed. Nobody has told us anything," Leon said.