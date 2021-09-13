2 dead, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Two women are dead and four others injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two women, one in her mid-20s and one in her early 60s, were standing outside at about 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Halleck near Joseph Campau Avenue and the Davison Freeway when it happened.

A vehicle drove by and someone inside it fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

Police said the surviving four victims, ranging in age from 25 to 60, were taken to a hospital and listed in critical, serious and stable condition.

Investigators have no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez