City, utility officials to provide update on underground issue that uprooted road in SW Detroit

Detroit — City officials and agencies investigating a suspected water main break beneath a southwest Detroit marijuana dispensary are set to provide an update Monday near a 10-foot mound that bubbled up in the middle of Dearborn Street.

Detroit's Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry will hold a 2 p.m. briefing to discuss the Saturday evening main break outside Stash Provisioning Center along with officials from the Great Lakes Water Authority and DTE Energy.

The agencies previously suspected that a gas line break led the road to buckle and affect nearby gas and electrical lines.

The city of Detroit is taking over the investigation and multiple agencies including the city's fire department, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Building Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department remain on the scene to determine the cause of the ground shifting, city officials said.

Emergency crews are working to demolish the heavily damaged building at the southwest corner of Fort and Dearborn streets because it is "considered at immediate risk of collapse onto the sidewalk and utility lines," a Sunday press release from the Detroit Department of Public Works said.

After the water main break, residents said Fort Street was flooded with a yellowish liquid.

City officials Sunday closed Fort Street between Miller and Dearborn Street — a major truck artery — along with sections of other streets. There are no residences within a few hundred yards of the intersection across the street from Woodmere Cemetery, and near metal scrapyards and other industrial businesses.

About two dozen residents lost power because of the incident, city officials said.

The odor of gas still lingered Sunday outside the Stash Provisioning Center dispensary, while angry residents complained that nobody in authority told them what happened or whether the fumes were toxic.

The DPW press release, issued about 24 hours after the water main break, warned residents to stay out of the blocked-off area, but there was no mention of the odor.

The rear of the building that houses the dispensary was raised several feet Sunday, while nearby street poles were tilted, apparently from the force of the bursting underground water pipe, which residents said happened between 8-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple dispensary employees were inside the building when the explosion occurred, but nobody was hurt, Stash general manager Ashley Babcock told The Detroit News Saturday.

Check back online at detroitnews.com for updates.

Staff writer George Hunter contributed.