Shots fired at narcotics officers on Detroit's east side; suspect in custody

The Detroit News

A volley of shots were fired Monday evening near the vehicle of several Wayne County Sheriff's officers who were working a narcotics detail in Detroit's east side, police said.

At least one home in the area of Glenfield and Chalmers was hit at around 5:48 p.m. as the officers took cover and escaped injury, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Other officers responded to the fleeing car, which crashed into a tree a short distance later. One of the suspects fled on food while the other was taken into custody. One handgun was recovered.

“Fortunately, neither the officer nor anyone else in the area was hurt," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. "Even though the other suspect ran away, we’re continuing to investigate with our task force partners at DPD to bring that person in."

K-9 units also were on the scene. A brief perimeter was set up to track down the suspect who fled on foot.