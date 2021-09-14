Animal group rescues 6 starving puppies from Detroit field

Six starving puppies were rescued after being found in a field in Detroit this week, an animal rescue group said.

Two were in critical condition at an animal hospital.

Detroit Pit Crew Rescue officials reported on their Facebook page they were called about the dogs on Monday.

All were "extremely emaciated," the nonprofit's post said. All were rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital for care.

Detroit Pit Crew founder and director Theresa Sumpter told Fox 2 the pups appeared to be 8 weeks old and were dumped several days earlier.

By Tuesday, two of the puppies remained hospitalized in critical condition while the other four "were stable enough to go to foster homes," members wrote on Facebook. The rescue is seeking donations for the care of the pups

"The two puppies that were in the worst condition remain at the emergency veterinary hospital seem to be doing better and we are hopeful they will make a full recovery," group officials said. "Thank you to everyone that has been praying and donating towards their care."

Sumpter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Her group has spent years rescuing animals in the region.

In 2019, the nonprofit helped rescue five dogs from a Highland Park home during a raid.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Detroit Pit Crew Rescue was among the area animal advocates that were seeing a dip in donations as the pandemic hit donors.