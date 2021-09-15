Detroit police seek suspect caught on camera in Labor Day weekend shooting

Detroit police released surveillance footage Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting this month on the city’s west side that left a man wounded.

The suspect was filmed leaving a dark Chevrolet Malibu armed with a long gun around noon Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Coyle, heading to a garage and firing multiple shots, authorities said in a statement.

A 42-year-old man was struck and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a man with short hair, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.