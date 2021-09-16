Detroit Medical Center CEO resigning to lead Florida health system

Audrey Gregory will leave her post as chief executive officer at the Detroit Medical Center next month to lead a health system in central Florida, the DMC announced Thursday.

Gregory joined the DMC in October 2019 to lead the four adult hospitals on the medical center's Midtown Detroit campus. She was named president and CEO of the eight-hospital health system in January 2020.

She will work her last day in Detroit on Oct. 22.

Brittany Lavis, group chief financial officer for the DMC, will serve as Interim CEO while Tenet Healthcare, the DMC's for-profit owner, conducts a national search for Gregory's replacement.

Gregory has been employed with Dallas-based Tenet for 15 years, most recently in Memphis as market CEO for Tenet’s Saint Francis Healthcare System and CEO of St. Francis Hospital.

DMC colleagues and medical staff were informed Thursday of Gregory's impending departure in a letter from Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, who said Gregory decided to leave Detroit to live near family members in Florida.

"Audrey recently came to me to discuss a material change in her personal life, related to the care requirements of family members of hers," Sutaria said in the letter to staff. "Audrey is a caregiver first and foremost, and after hearing her out I understand her and her family’s needs such that I have to respect what she is about to embark on.

"In that context, sadly, she will need to move away from Detroit and leave the DMC as her extended family is in Florida."

He noted that Lavis, who will temporarily lead the DMC during the national search, has been with Tenet for 10 years. She joined the DMC as chief financial officer in 2018, coming from Tenet's Southern California group, where she served as chief financial officer for Placentia-Linda Hospital.

