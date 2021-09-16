DTE shuts down gas pipe in SW Detroit amid underground probe to avert safety issues

Detroit — A ground shift in southwest Detroit last week that buckled a roadway and rendered at least one building unstable has continued to impact DTE Energy's natural gas infrastructure, the city said Thursday.

Excavation was initiated Wednesday at the former site of Stash Detroit, a provisioning center at the corner of Dearborn and W. Fort streets, to help determine the composition and stability of the ground. The building was demolished Tuesday, days after the unknown underground event left it severely damaged. The debris from the building will remain on-site and covered during the preliminary ground assessment, city officials said.

The incident unfolded Saturday evening, resulting in gas and water lines underground being displaced.

As a cautionary measure, DTE on Wednesday shut down a 24-inch, high-pressure natural gas pipe along Dearborn Street to avert a potential public safety issue and to allow the investigation into the ground shift to proceed safely.

DTE is installing a temporary bypass that will restore natural gas service to the six industrial clients affected by the temporary safety disconnection, the city noted.

The bypass construction and restored service are expected to be completed within a week.

Meantime, Detroit's Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said workers continue to investigate the root cause of the ground upheaval, which continues to apply pressure to DTE’s utility equipment.

"We thank DTE for its detailed monitoring of the natural gas system, which alerted engineers to a potential issue," said Berry. "And for putting the safety of our community first by taking the proactive step of temporarily shutting down the main and installing a bypass line to service their customers.”

Inspectors from the city's Building Safety, Engineering and Environment Department also are assessing an adjacent structure at 10023 Fort Street for structural integrity to determine whether that building can be salvaged or will require partial or full demolition.

City officials added Thursday that DTE's temporary bypass will interrupt the Great Lakes Water Authority’s normal wastewater solids processing at its regional Water Resource Recovery Facility and Biosolids Drying Facility on Jefferson.

This could result in a short-term increase in odor, the city said, because the water authority will not be able to maintain its typical odor control standard at the facility.

There will be increased truck traffic in the area during the service interruption as GLWA works to remove solids inventory from the water resource recovery site.

The storage of solids on the water resource facility site will not prevent GLWA from meeting the water quality requirements of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit and will not create any public health issues, the city said.

Berry told the Detroit City Council on Tuesday that there was "no imminent danger" and no reason to evacuate the 53 homes in the area. The air is being consistently monitored.