1 injured, 1 arrested in downtown Detroit shooting Friday

A 29-year-old man is in stable condition at a hospital and another man is in police custody after an early Friday shooting in downtown Detroit, authorities said.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the investigation is ongoing and the victim was not able to provide detectives with information on how the shooting happened.

According to a preliminary investigation, police were called at about 1:05 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the East Fort and Beaubien area.

Donakowski said officers arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the incident.

