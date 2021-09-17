Detroit police seek man accused of setting woman on fire

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused of setting a woman on fire early Friday on the city's west side.

At around 1:40 a.m. near Whitlock and Heyden, the man allegedly "threw an accelerant on a 40-year-old female victim and set her on fire," investigators said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition Friday night, according to the release.

Authorities believe the suspect is Vernon Woods Jr., He is described as a 23-year-old man, 5-foot-3, 135 pounds.

Other details were not released Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at (313) 596-2940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.