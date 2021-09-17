Tlaib, politicians join call for evacuation of southwest Detroit

Detroit — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and a coalition of Detroit-area politicians are asking city officials to evacuate residents of southwest Detroit who live near the site of an underground event that displaced gas and water lines and damaged buildings last week.

The politicians said it is unclear whether conditions are safe for residents near the site at the corner of Dearborn and W. Fort streets, where the provisioning center Stash Detroit was severely damaged Saturday. The building was demolished Tuesday.

The Saturday event caused "very noxious odors," as well as "a shifting heavy iron ore pile" and "shaking ground," according to a Friday press release from Tlaib's office.

Tlaib and state Sens. Stephanie Chang and Adam Hollier, all Democrats from Detroit, are joining District 6 city Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López and the Southwest Detroit Community Benefits Coalition, who on Thursday pushed city officials to evacuate nearby residents and warn them of the instability of the area.

City officials have said they are monitoring the situation and have deemed the area to be safe.

