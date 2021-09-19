Suspects in Detroit gas station triple shooting turn selves in, police say

Detroit — Two suspects in a drive-by triple shooting at a Detroit gas station turned themselves Sunday, police said.

The drive-by shooting took place about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a Mobil gas station on the 18700 block of West Seven Mile, just off the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the suspects, a man and a woman, drove a silver Chevy Malibu. The Malibu was driving eastbound on Seven Mile and took a right onto the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, headed south.

It's on the service drive that someone inside the Malibu fired shots, police said.

Three people were hit. Detroit police describe the victims as "two adults and one child," but did not give any other identifying information about the victims.

The suspects turned themselves in Sunday afternoon at the 8th precinct.